Dr. Pietro Rocca, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Rocca works at Delaware Arthritis and Osteo Center in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.