Dr. Pietro Canetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pietro Canetta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Canetta works at
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003015439
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Canetta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canetta works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Canetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.