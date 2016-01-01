See All Hospitalists in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Pierrette Dsamou, MD

Hospital Medicine
Dr. Pierrette Dsamou, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. 

Dr. Dsamou works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Secondary Malignancies
Malnutrition
Anemia
Anemia

Secondary Malignancies
Malnutrition
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
Biliary Atresia
Bipolar Disorder
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Pain
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cirrhosis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dystonia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Epilepsy
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gout
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hives
Hodgkin's Disease
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Spasm
Myelopathy
Nausea
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Opioid Dependence
Oral Cancer
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatitis
Pancytopenia
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pleural Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Potassium Deficiency
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Pierrette Dsamou, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1396066049
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierrette Dsamou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dsamou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dsamou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dsamou works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dsamou’s profile.

    Dr. Dsamou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dsamou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dsamou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dsamou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

