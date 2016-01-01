Dr. Pierre Saldinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Saldinger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Basel, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Neurosurgery5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- CoreSource
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, German and Italian
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Kautousspital
- Universitat Basel, Medizinische Fakultat
Dr. Saldinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saldinger speaks French, German and Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldinger.
