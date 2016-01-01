Overview

Dr. Pierre Saldinger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Basel, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Saldinger works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.