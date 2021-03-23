Dr. Sakali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre Sakali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pierre Sakali, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1500 N Wilmot Rd Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 318-1860
- 2 2320 N Wyatt Dr Ste 71, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 531-9254
-
3
Allergy Asthma Associates PC7510 N Oracle Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 531-9254
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sakali is very professional, caring and knowledgable. He is a very good listener and problem solver who makes every effort to find a solution to your medical needs. I would highly reccomend him to anyone. His staff is very nice, too.
About Dr. Pierre Sakali, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1689769663
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
