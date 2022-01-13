Overview

Dr. Pierre Podrebarac, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Podrebarac works at Meritas Health ENT in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.