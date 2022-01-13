See All Otolaryngologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Pierre Podrebarac, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pierre Podrebarac, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Podrebarac works at Meritas Health ENT in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health ENT
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Dr. Podrebarac did my son's ear tube procedure at 11 months old, and I can't say enough good things! The wait to be seen at Children's Mercy was several weeks, and we couldn't wait that long as my son had been battling an antibiotic-resistant double ear infection. There were less than 3 weeks between the day I called to make an appointment with Dr. Podrebarac and the day of surgery. Dr. Podrebarac is very kind, easy to talk to and put me at ease about my baby's surgery. A year later, my son hasn't had any more ear infections. Highly recommend!
    — Jan 13, 2022
    About Dr. Pierre Podrebarac, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1992781157
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Podrebarac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podrebarac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Podrebarac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Podrebarac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Podrebarac works at Meritas Health ENT in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Podrebarac’s profile.

    Dr. Podrebarac has seen patients for Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podrebarac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Podrebarac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podrebarac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podrebarac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podrebarac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

