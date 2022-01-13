Dr. Pierre Podrebarac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podrebarac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Podrebarac, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health ENT2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Podrebarac did my son's ear tube procedure at 11 months old, and I can't say enough good things! The wait to be seen at Children's Mercy was several weeks, and we couldn't wait that long as my son had been battling an antibiotic-resistant double ear infection. There were less than 3 weeks between the day I called to make an appointment with Dr. Podrebarac and the day of surgery. Dr. Podrebarac is very kind, easy to talk to and put me at ease about my baby's surgery. A year later, my son hasn't had any more ear infections. Highly recommend!
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992781157
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
