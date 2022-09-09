Dr. Pavot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre Pavot, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pierre Pavot, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Pavot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colorado Foot & Ankle Clinic2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 300, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 515-4651
-
2
Endurance Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Inc.600 S Airport Rd Bldg B, Longmont, CO 80503 Directions (720) 491-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Longmont United Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pavot?
I've seen Dr Pavot three times, primarily for peripheral neuropathy. He was able to diagnose the cause, whereas the doctor that I saw before him had not. I found his work up thorough and his demeanor pleasant and straight-forward. I never doubted that he cared, and never doubted that his responses would be honest and direct.
About Dr. Pierre Pavot, DO
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285631440
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavot works at
Dr. Pavot has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pavot speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.