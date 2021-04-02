Dr. Pierre Nader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Nader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pierre Nader, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie|St. Joseph University.
Locations
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Francis34503 9th Ave S Ste 130, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 835-5340
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 431-9771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was what the Doctor ordered for me. I had suffered stomach pain for 10+ years two misdiagnosis during 5-year Endoscopies which included "IBS" & pre-"cancerous" polyps. Then I had an Endoscopy/Colonoscopy procedures by Dr. Nader on 11 Nov 2020. He correctly diagnosed my stomach pain to be due to H. Pylori, provided me with treatment and am now cured. No more pain! He also diagnosed my polyps non-cancerous. The results of my experience with Dr. Nader are priceless. Thank you Dr. Nader!
About Dr. Pierre Nader, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1962494898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie|St. Joseph University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Nader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nader has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nader speaks Arabic and French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nader.
