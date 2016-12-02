Overview

Dr. Pierre Mendoza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Mendoza works at Coastal Urology Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ and Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.