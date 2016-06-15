Overview

Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Le Baud works at Cypress Orthopedics in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.