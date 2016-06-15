See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Le Baud works at Cypress Orthopedics in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cypress Orthopedics
    11325 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 890-7773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 15, 2016
    Wife had 2 shoulder operations and I had 1 knee operations. He did a great job. Jennifer his assistant was great too!
    ed in Cypress, TX — Jun 15, 2016
    About Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    53 years of experience
    English, French
    1073574455
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Le Baud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le Baud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le Baud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le Baud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le Baud works at Cypress Orthopedics in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Le Baud’s profile.

    Dr. Le Baud has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le Baud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Le Baud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le Baud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le Baud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le Baud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.