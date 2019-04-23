See All Pediatricians in Monterey, CA
Dr. Pierre Lamothe, MD

Pediatrics
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Pierre Lamothe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lamothe works at Monterey Peninsula Pediatric Medical Group in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monterey Peninsula Pediatric Medical Group
    2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B210, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 333-0999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Cough
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Circumcision
Constipation
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Rash
Scabies
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 23, 2019
    VWe absolutely love Dr Lamothe. He has such a great way of working with kids. My daughter is sometimes timid with simple procedures such as checking her ears, and he always has such a positive attitude and earns her trust. He has great bedside manner and he’s very great at diagnosing things. I’ve called him numerous times after hours and he always makes time for us. We never feel rushed and he always thorough in his explanations. I can’t ask for a better experience every time we go see him.
    Apr 23, 2019
    About Dr. Pierre Lamothe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962509869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
