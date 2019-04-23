Dr. Pierre Lamothe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Lamothe, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Lamothe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Monterey Peninsula Pediatric Medical Group2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B210, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 333-0999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
VWe absolutely love Dr Lamothe. He has such a great way of working with kids. My daughter is sometimes timid with simple procedures such as checking her ears, and he always has such a positive attitude and earns her trust. He has great bedside manner and he’s very great at diagnosing things. I’ve called him numerous times after hours and he always makes time for us. We never feel rushed and he always thorough in his explanations. I can’t ask for a better experience every time we go see him.
About Dr. Pierre Lamothe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962509869
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamothe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamothe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamothe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamothe.
