Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD is a dermatologist in Pismo Beach, CA. Dr. Labrecque completed a residency at Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Dermatology. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Labrecque is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic340 James Way Ste 140, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 574-1000
Santa Maria Ambulatory Surgery & Laser Center Inc120 N Miller St Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-0033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1902867294
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Dermatology
- U Sherbrooke
- University Sakartvelo Faculty of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Labrecque?
Frequently Asked Questions
