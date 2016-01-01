See All Dermatologists in Pismo Beach, CA
Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD

Dermatology
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD is a dermatologist in Pismo Beach, CA. Dr. Labrecque completed a residency at Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Dermatology. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Labrecque is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    340 James Way Ste 140, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 574-1000
  2. 2
    Santa Maria Ambulatory Surgery & Laser Center Inc
    120 N Miller St Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-0033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Lipomas
Itchy Skin
Warts
Lipomas
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902867294
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Dermatology
Residency
Internship
  • U Sherbrooke
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Sakartvelo Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Labrecque?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Labrecque to family and friends

Dr. Labrecque's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Labrecque

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pierre Labrecque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labrecque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Labrecque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Labrecque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Labrecque has seen patients for Warts, Lipomas and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labrecque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Labrecque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labrecque.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labrecque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labrecque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.