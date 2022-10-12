Dr. Pierre Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Khoury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pierre Khoury, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Dr. Khoury works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Cancer Center17323 Red Oak Dr # 100, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 699-4879
-
2
Millennium Oncology9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 985-5278Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Millennium Oncology22710 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 985-5302Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Millennium Physicians522 Timberdale Ln, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 985-1552Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
UT Physicians Pediatric Clinic - The Woodlands920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 140, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 394-4518
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoury?
Through and listens to me.
About Dr. Pierre Khoury, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1548223878
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Salem Hosp-N Shore MC
- Salem Hosp North Shore Med Ctr
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury works at
Dr. Khoury has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.