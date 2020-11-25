Dr. Pierre Istfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Istfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Istfan, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Istfan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Smyth County Community Hospital and Wythe County Community Hospital.
Locations
Wellmont Cardiology Services1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 458W, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-4800
Wellmont Cardiology Services24530 Falcon Place Blvd Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 739-0067
Wellmont Medical Associates Inc271 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 274-8600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Deal, William Read MD590 W Ridge Rd Ste D, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (276) 228-5506
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Smyth County Community Hospital
- Wythe County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been his patient for over 10 years. He has been an outstanding doctor, he was instrumental in diagnosing my need for a heart by-pass operation and placement of stents in my leg. Would recommend him in a "heartbeat" to other people. My wife is seeing him also.
About Dr. Pierre Istfan, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679518989
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Istfan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Istfan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Istfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Istfan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Istfan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Istfan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Istfan.
