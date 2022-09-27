Dr. Pierre Hage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Hage, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Hage, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Hage works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians for Womens Health, Ll115 Technology Dr, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 374-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hage?
Dr Hage is the best ob/gyn. I have been going to him for almost 9 years. He always listens, answers questions, and he is very caring. I have no words to Thank him for everything that he did for me and my baby- he saved my baby’s life and I will be forever thankful!
About Dr. Pierre Hage, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
- 1528175197
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hage works at
Dr. Hage speaks Arabic and German.
256 patients have reviewed Dr. Hage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.