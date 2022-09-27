Overview

Dr. Pierre Hage, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Hage works at Cardiology Associates Of Fairfield County in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.