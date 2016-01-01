See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cheverly, MD
Dr. Pierre Gordon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Pierre Gordon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Gordon works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD with other offices in Suitland, MD and Oxon Hill, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    5001 Silver Hill Rd Ste 202, Suitland, MD 20746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. Pierre Gordon, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1639306202
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Medical Education

