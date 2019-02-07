Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre Girgis, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Girgis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Unity Hospital1555 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 276-4299
Southern Tier Neuromedicine601 Elmwood Ave # 670, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 276-4299
Dermatology Partners3170 West St Ste 275, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 275-5767
Ur Medicine Epilepsy Center2180 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 225-5767
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Straight and to the point,much appreciated.
About Dr. Pierre Girgis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952592362
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
