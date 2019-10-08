Dr. Pierre Girard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Girard, MD
Dr. Pierre Girard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Lake Park Chiropractic Center701 Northlake Blvd Ste 101, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 Directions (772) 343-8000
Dr. Pierre M. Girard, MD621 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34984 Directions (772) 343-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr G is a caring, compassionate physician. We have been treated by him for several years for various orthopedic issues. He takes a lot of time to ensure that you understand all aspects of your treatment and all treatment alternatives. Highly recommended!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
- Union Meml Hosp/Johns Hopkins Hosp
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Medical College of Virginia
Dr. Girard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girard has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Girard speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Girard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.