Dr. Pierre Giammanco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pierre Giammanco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
1
Healthpointe1717 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 635-2642
2
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 264-2500
3
Healthpointe754 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Directions (909) 460-4155
4
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.7052 Orangewood Ave Ste 6, Garden Grove, CA 92841 Directions (714) 903-1100
5
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-5282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
6
Trans Valley Industrial Health5345 Irwindale Ave, Irwindale, CA 91706 Directions (626) 960-5361
7
Healthpointe1171 Railroad St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 272-1400
8
Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 920-8394
9
Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.16702 Valley View Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638 Directions (562) 921-0341
10
Children and Familes Health Connection6820 La Tijera Blvd Ste 217, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 218-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
- WellPoint
We have been patients of Dr G for 19 yrs . My husband and myself have had numerous surgeries to help us continue to look our best In Our industry , hairdressing, we have given him a high recommendation for his ability to make us looked refreshed not scary ! I have complete confidence I. Dr G’s suggestions and approach in his work ?? As long as we can be his clients we are always glad to refer him ,,
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English, Khmer
Education & Certifications
- 4 Months With Morey Parkes,M.D. In Beverly Hills
- Detroit Genl Hospital
- Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University Of Detroit (Jesuit U.) Pre-Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Giammanco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giammanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giammanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giammanco works at
Dr. Giammanco speaks Khmer.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giammanco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giammanco.
