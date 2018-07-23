See All Plastic Surgeons in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Pierre Giammanco, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pierre Giammanco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Giammanco works at Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc. in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Colton, CA, Ontario, CA, Garden Grove, CA, Temecula, CA, Irwindale, CA, Corona, CA, Long Beach, CA, La Mirada, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthpointe
    1717 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 635-2642
  2. 2
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 264-2500
  3. 3
    Healthpointe
    754 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 460-4155
  4. 4
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    7052 Orangewood Ave Ste 6, Garden Grove, CA 92841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 903-1100
  5. 5
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 699-5282
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Trans Valley Industrial Health
    5345 Irwindale Ave, Irwindale, CA 91706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 960-5361
  7. 7
    Healthpointe
    1171 Railroad St, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 272-1400
  8. 8
    Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.
    5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 920-8394
  9. 9
    Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.
    16702 Valley View Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 921-0341
  10. 10
    Children and Familes Health Connection
    6820 La Tijera Blvd Ste 217, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 218-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2018
    We have been patients of Dr G for 19 yrs . My husband and myself have had numerous surgeries to help us continue to look our best In Our industry , hairdressing, we have given him a high recommendation for his ability to make us looked refreshed not scary ! I have complete confidence I. Dr G’s suggestions and approach in his work ?? As long as we can be his clients we are always glad to refer him ,,
    Linda and Agustin Uranga in Laguna Beach California — Jul 23, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Pierre Giammanco, MD
    About Dr. Pierre Giammanco, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Khmer
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043386030
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 4 Months With Morey Parkes,M.D. In Beverly Hills
    Residency
    • Detroit Genl Hospital
    Internship
    • Grace Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Detroit (Jesuit U.) Pre-Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Giammanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giammanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giammanco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giammanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giammanco works at Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc. in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Colton, CA, Ontario, CA, Garden Grove, CA, Temecula, CA, Irwindale, CA, Corona, CA, Long Beach, CA, La Mirada, CA and Los Angeles, CA. View the full addresses on Dr. Giammanco’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giammanco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giammanco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giammanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giammanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

