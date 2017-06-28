Dr. Pierre Fontaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Fontaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pierre Fontaine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Fontaine works at
Locations
1
Piecar Community Health Care885 N Powers Dr Ste D, Orlando, FL 32818 Directions (407) 704-8724
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best doctor I've seen since childhood, probably the best in the US. He actually calls you and talks to you when you have a concern. He handles his own prescription orders rather than delegate it. He takes the time with you, does not overbook and I feel comfortable speaking to him about anything. He will also give you an appointment immediately if needed. Can't get much better than that. The office is also very comfortable, better than others I have been in.
About Dr. Pierre Fontaine, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French, French Creole and Spanish
- 1790949543
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontaine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontaine works at
Dr. Fontaine speaks French, French Creole and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontaine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontaine.
