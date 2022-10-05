Dr. Pierre Dematos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dematos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Dematos, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Dematos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Dematos works at
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville80 Doctors Dr Ste 1, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeMatos performed my surgery for colon cancer. He is extremely knowledgable, clearly explains things, and cares about his patients. I highly reccommend him to anyone in need of a surgeon.
About Dr. Pierre Dematos, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1245247873
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dematos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dematos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dematos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dematos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dematos has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dematos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dematos speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dematos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dematos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dematos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dematos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.