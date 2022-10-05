See All General Surgeons in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Pierre Dematos, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pierre Dematos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Dr. Dematos works at AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Center at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville
    80 Doctors Dr Ste 1, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. DeMatos performed my surgery for colon cancer. He is extremely knowledgable, clearly explains things, and cares about his patients. I highly reccommend him to anyone in need of a surgeon.
    Raymond T — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Pierre Dematos, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    • Duke University Medical Center
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre Dematos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dematos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dematos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dematos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dematos works at AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Center at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dematos’s profile.

    Dr. Dematos has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dematos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dematos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dematos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dematos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dematos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

