Dr. Pierre Clothiaux, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Clothiaux, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Dr. Clothiaux works at
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clothiaux is like your favorite Uncle. He is kind, welcoming and explains things in a way that is so easy to underdtand. The important item is his competence. There is no one smarter, more capable or more talented.
About Dr. Pierre Clothiaux, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1912944497
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp/Harvard Med School
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Clothiaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clothiaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Clothiaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Clothiaux works at
Dr. Clothiaux has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker's Cyst and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee).
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Clothiaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
