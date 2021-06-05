Overview

Dr. Pierre Clothiaux, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Clothiaux works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.