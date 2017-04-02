Dr. Pierre Chanoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Chanoine, MD
Overview
Dr. Pierre Chanoine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Chanoine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Pediatric Associates1047 Old York Rd Ste 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chanoine?
Dr. Chanoine is the best pediatrician in all of Montgomery County. My son looks forward to his well visits every year. This is no easy task. Abington is lucky to have such a high quality specialist looking after our children's health. I would highly recommend Dr. C to my family and friends.
About Dr. Pierre Chanoine, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487733838
Education & Certifications
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chanoine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanoine works at
Dr. Chanoine speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanoine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanoine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chanoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chanoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.