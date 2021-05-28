Overview

Dr. Pierre Castera, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Castera works at Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Gladstone, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.