Dr. Pierre Blais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Blais, MD
Dr. Pierre Blais, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (425) 637-1855
Gastro Health - Seattle501 N 34th St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98103 Directions (206) 838-1777
Gastro Health - Seattle - Northgate11027 Meridian Ave N Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 365-4492
Orthopedics222 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 637-1855
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Blais?
Dr. Blais was the only doctor out of 37+ doctors I saw regarding my intestinal issues that figured out my problem within 30 minutes. If no one can figure out your diagnosis go to him. He's great and now I feel great after 9 years of suffering.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- 1609138452
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Blais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blais accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blais speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blais. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blais.
