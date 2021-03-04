Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from St Joseph University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Asmar works at
Locations
Washington Fertility Center4316 Evergreen Ln Ste L, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (571) 470-7784
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After dealing with 1 miscarriage, 2 failed IUIs, an abdominal myomectomy and laparoscopic surgery to block off a hydrosalpinx and remove a polyp, Dr. Asmar and his team were our saving grace. We started the IVF journey in October 2020 and after 1 try we are now 10 weeks pregnant. The staff is very thorough and precise in their methodology. Their embryologist are top notch. The office staff is super friendly abd welcoming! Dr. Asmar is very compassionate and empathetic which are great qualities for a doctor to have. He's an expert in his field and I could always email him at anytime with concerns and he'd respond shortly after and get me in the office quickly if needed. I highly recommend this fertility center for those struggling with conception. Don't get discouraged please note all of the obstacles we had.
About Dr. Pierre Asmar, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1538294830
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital
- Barnes Hospital
- Brooklyn - Cumberland Medical Center
- St Joseph University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asmar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asmar works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Asmar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asmar.
