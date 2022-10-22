Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hueber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD
Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal, Canada and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
PA Hueber MD, PhD5333 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 824-0505Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hueber was superb in treating my aggressive prostate cancer. Surgery was needed and was performed at Cottage Hospital. The procedure was completely successful and I received excellent care throughout. I highly recommend Dr. Hueber.
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1932626074
- Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
- University Of Montreal, Canada Fellow Of The Royal College Of Surgeons
- University Of Montreal, Canada
- McGill University, Canada)
