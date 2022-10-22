See All Urologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD

Urology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal, Canada and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Hueber works at Robotic Urology of Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PA Hueber MD, PhD
    5333 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 824-0505
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Dr. Hueber was superb in treating my aggressive prostate cancer. Surgery was needed and was performed at Cottage Hospital. The procedure was completely successful and I received excellent care throughout. I highly recommend Dr. Hueber.
    Claude Dorais — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD
    About Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD

    • Urology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1932626074
    Education & Certifications

    • Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
    • University Of Montreal, Canada Fellow Of The Royal College Of Surgeons
    • University Of Montreal, Canada
    • McGill University, Canada)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hueber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hueber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hueber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hueber works at Robotic Urology of Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hueber’s profile.

    Dr. Hueber has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hueber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hueber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hueber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hueber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hueber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

