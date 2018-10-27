Dr. Piero Simone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piero Simone, MD
Overview
Dr. Piero Simone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Simone works at
Locations
Simone Eye Center29245 Ryan Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 276-7984
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent expert care. Dr. Simone is now my #1 opthamologist recommendation!! Office staff efficient and friendly!! Awesome experience!
About Dr. Piero Simone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Italian
- 1497769624
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simone has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simone speaks Arabic and Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Simone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.