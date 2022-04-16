Overview

Dr. Piero Capecci, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Capecci works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL and Taylorville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.