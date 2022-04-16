Dr. Piero Capecci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capecci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Piero Capecci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Piero Capecci, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Capecci works at
Locations
1
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
2
Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 528-7541
3
Springfield Clinic Taylorville Rural Health600 N Main St, Taylorville, IL 62568 Directions (217) 287-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Capecci did my hip replacement two years ago. My treatment was perfect and I had a smooth recovery. I now have more range of motion and flexibility in my hip and leg than I have had in years and my pain is gone. I would recommend Dr. Capecci to anyone. He has a reserved nature and tells it like it is but is very knowledgeable and fixed the issue causing me years of pain.
About Dr. Piero Capecci, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Charlotte Orthopaedic Specialists
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wm Beaumont Hosp
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Muskingum College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capecci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capecci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capecci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capecci works at
Dr. Capecci speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Capecci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capecci.
