Dr. Pierce Ferriter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Ferriter works at Heart Rhythm Associates Pllc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.