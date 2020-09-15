Dr. Pier Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pier Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pier Frank, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
Franks Wellness Clinic9555 Seminole Blvd Ste 204, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 397-6570
- 2 15511 N Florida Ave Ste A2, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frank has been my brothers Doctor for more than 15 years. My brother has serious health issues and Dr. Frank has always given the time needed at appointments and always makes sure all questions are answered and he gives CLEAR instructions for staying on top of concerns. I have just changed MY OWN primary care to Dr. Frank.
About Dr. Pier Frank, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1538135132
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Yale Affil
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank speaks French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
