Dr. Piali Basu, DO

Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Piali Basu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Basu works at Ucsf Medical Center in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

6 (10)
Locations

  1. 1
    185 Berry St, San Francisco, CA 94107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 514-6420
  2. 2
    3100 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 885-7788
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 514-4533
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hepatitis A Screening
Mammography
Thyroid Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Mammography
Thyroid Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hepatitis A Screening
Mammography
Thyroid Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 17, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr Basu for 2+yrs. She has been a wonderful listener and is very knowledgeable. She also has referred me to Doctors who have specialized in my problem. She has stayed on top of all results. She makes herself available if I need anything and if she is busy she has her colleague get back to.
    JLK — Jul 17, 2022
    About Dr. Piali Basu, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649686163
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

