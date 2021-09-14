Overview

Dr. Phyllis You, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. You works at Family Medicine Health Center in Boise, ID with other offices in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.