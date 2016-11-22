Overview

Dr. Phyllis Weingarten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Weingarten works at Rockland I-care in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.