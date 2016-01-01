Dr. Phyllis Speiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Speiser, MD
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Speiser, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Speiser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CCMC - Dept of Pediatrics1991 Marcus Ave Ste M100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 472-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Speiser?
About Dr. Phyllis Speiser, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124198262
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
- Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Pediatrics
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Brandeis U
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speiser works at
Dr. Speiser has seen patients for Short Stature, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Speiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.