Overview

Dr. Phyllis Speiser, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Speiser works at Pediatric Gastroenterology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.