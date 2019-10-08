Overview

Dr. Phyllis Skolnik, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Skolnik works at Phyllis Skolnik MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.