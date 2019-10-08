Dr. Phyllis Skolnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skolnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Skolnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Skolnik, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Skolnik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phyllis Skolnik MD PA8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 118, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 661-8978
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skolnik?
Excellent dermatologist
About Dr. Phyllis Skolnik, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023081692
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skolnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skolnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skolnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skolnik works at
Dr. Skolnik has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skolnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skolnik speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Skolnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skolnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skolnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skolnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.