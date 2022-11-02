Dr. Phyllis Grable-Esposito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grable-Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Grable-Esposito, MD
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Grable-Esposito, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6 Northwestern Dr Ste 303, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 522-4429
-
2
Hartford Neurology LLC85 Seymour St Ste 800, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4429
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grable-Esposito?
This review is based on my many experiences with healthcare professionals. My recent medical issue required an immediate intervention with a neurologist. Dr. GE agreed to see me immediately. After an hour of going over my issue, explaining why she was very concerned, ordered an immediate MRI. Unfortunately, and prior to the MRI, my condition declined and without hesitation Dr. GE immediately admitted me to the Hartford Hospital Neurology Unit and facilitated my being seen and treated by a TEAM of neurologists. I was amazed how quickly she facilitated my care and treatment. She was very knowledgeable, engaged and communicated with me with no delays as you typically see with other Doctors. Great to be her patient.
About Dr. Phyllis Grable-Esposito, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922134634
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grable-Esposito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grable-Esposito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grable-Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grable-Esposito has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grable-Esposito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Grable-Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grable-Esposito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grable-Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grable-Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.