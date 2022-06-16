Overview

Dr. Phyllis Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Campbell works at Signature OB/GYN in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.