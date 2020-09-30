Dr. Phyllis Boniface, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boniface is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Boniface, MD
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Boniface, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.
Dr. Boniface works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phyllis Boniface2355 E Stadium Blvd Ste 9, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 717-7702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boniface?
I agree that Dr Boniface is an exceptional psychiatrist. She’s up on the latest research and new medications. She also is very sound in general medicine which can be additionally helpful. A significant drawback is trying to get ahold of her which can be extremely distressing.
About Dr. Phyllis Boniface, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1548446503
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- University of Pittsburgh
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boniface has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boniface has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boniface works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Boniface. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boniface.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boniface, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boniface appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.