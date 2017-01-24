Dr. Amabile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phyllis Amabile, MD
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Amabile, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Amabile works at
Locations
P E Amabile MD & Assocs4200 W Peterson Ave Ste 103, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 777-4516
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amabile was very fair and knowledgeable. She was an excellent resource and I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Phyllis Amabile, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1346253606
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amabile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Amabile works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Amabile. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1.
