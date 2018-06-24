Dr. Stewart-Ramage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phyleen Stewart-Ramage, MD
Overview
Dr. Phyleen Stewart-Ramage, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stewart-Ramage works at
Locations
Phyleen Stewart-ramage MD5341 Virginia Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 507-2082
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramage excels at balancing leaning in with her perspective/expertise/knowledge, while still listening to the patient and considering patient preferences and comfort level with various options for treatment.
About Dr. Phyleen Stewart-Ramage, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255463717
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Stewart-Ramage accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart-Ramage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart-Ramage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart-Ramage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart-Ramage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart-Ramage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.