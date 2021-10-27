Overview

Dr. Phuong Vo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Vo works at Phuong T Vo MD APMC in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.