Dr. Phuong Tien, MD
Overview
Dr. Phuong Tien, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Newhope Joint & Spine14120 Beach Blvd Ste 180, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 831-2440Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
She is very open to talk with you as a person ( not a number in a chart ) if you ask any questions she looks you in the eyes and answers your question. She shows true feelings over your health and the right care. No matter what it is. I had back surgery and went to another pain management office . Because of the high stress of that other doctors office I had to leave. My medical insurance recommended me to Doctor phuong Q Tien in Westminister. Frim day 1 I felt no stress & the staff AAA+++
About Dr. Phuong Tien, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1740445154
Education & Certifications
- Lags Spine and Sportscare
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- California State University Of San Bernardino
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
