Dr. Phuong Tien, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Tien works at Newhope Joint & Spine in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.