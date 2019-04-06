Overview

Dr. Phuong-Thi Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Community Health Centers Inc in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.