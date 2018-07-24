Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Southern Gastroenterology Clinic1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S570, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Phong Nguyen for 10+ years. He provides comfortable, compassionate care and always considers the patient's point of view. Simply put. He speaks TO you, not AT you. Very clever, calm and reassuring. I have the utmost confidence in his diagnosis and treatment methodology. Thankful to call him my psychiatrist. I can not recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
