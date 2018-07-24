See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Marrero, LA
Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Nguyen works at Westbank Medical Associates Inc in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Gastroenterology Clinic
    Southern Gastroenterology Clinic
1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S570, Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 349-6735

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr. Phong Nguyen for 10+ years. He provides comfortable, compassionate care and always considers the patient's point of view. Simply put. He speaks TO you, not AT you. Very clever, calm and reassuring. I have the utmost confidence in his diagnosis and treatment methodology. Thankful to call him my psychiatrist. I can not recommend him highly enough.
    Julie Hutzler — Jul 24, 2018
    About Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356431761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Westbank Medical Associates Inc in Marrero, LA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

