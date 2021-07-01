Dr. Phuong Mueller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phuong Mueller, DPM
Overview
Dr. Phuong Mueller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Mueller works at
Locations
-
1
Family Foot Clinic of Nw Ar,pa1105 SHIPLEY ST, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 756-6334
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
Easy to talk to. Didn't rush me. Good doctor
About Dr. Phuong Mueller, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1619912110
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mueller speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.