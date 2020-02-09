Overview

Dr. Phung Pham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Pham works at Florida Comprehensive Pain and Wellness in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.