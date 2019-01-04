Overview

Dr. Phuc Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Pham works at North Phoenix Internal Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.