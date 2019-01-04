See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Phuc Pham, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Phuc Pham, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Phuc Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Pham works at North Phoenix Internal Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Phoenix Internal Medicine
    1747 E Morten Ave Ste 303, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 589-0370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Spasm
Pollen Allergy
Wellness Examination
Muscle Spasm
Pollen Allergy
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?

    Jan 04, 2019
    DR PHAM AND HIS WONDERFUL TEAM TOOK EXTRA GOOD CARE OF MY MOM. HE WAS PATIENT AND TOOK HIS TIME IN EXAMINING HER THOROUGHLY AND KIND HEARTED IN HIS EMPATHY FOR THE PAIN AND CONCERN MY MOM HAD. A+ FOR THIS PHENOMENAL DOCTOR AND HIS STAFF WERE FRIENDLY COURTEOUS IN TAKING CARE OF US!
    ANTON VU in PHOENIX, AZ — Jan 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phuc Pham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phuc Pham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pham to family and friends

    Dr. Pham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phuc Pham, MD.

    About Dr. Phuc Pham, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760456487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phuc Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham works at North Phoenix Internal Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Phuc Pham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.