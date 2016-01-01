Dr. Phoebe Nguyen-Hageman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen-Hageman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phoebe Nguyen-Hageman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Delmar, NY.
Delaware74 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 299-6503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MetLife
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1932581501
Dr. Nguyen-Hageman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nguyen-Hageman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nguyen-Hageman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen-Hageman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen-Hageman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen-Hageman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen-Hageman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.