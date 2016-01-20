See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Westminster, CA
Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Phuc Nguyen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They completed their residency with University Calif Irvine

Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Phuc Dang Nguyen M.d Inc.
    7901 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 893-0882
    Family Care-Pain Center
    7895 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 893-0882

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Dermatitis
Hives
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Dermatitis
Hives
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Jan 20, 2016
    I saw him for my brown spots on my face. He was very knowledgeable about laser and about what he can and he cannot laser off. He gave me honest advice on my skin,
    sarah in Irvine, CA — Jan 20, 2016
    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1629078852
    • University Calif Irvine
    • University Okla
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Dr. Phuc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

