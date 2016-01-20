Dr. Phuc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phuc Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phuc Nguyen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They completed their residency with University Calif Irvine
Dr. Nguyen works at
Phuc Dang Nguyen M.d Inc.7901 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 893-0882
Family Care-Pain Center7895 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 893-0882
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
I saw him for my brown spots on my face. He was very knowledgeable about laser and about what he can and he cannot laser off. He gave me honest advice on my skin,
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1629078852
- University Calif Irvine
- University Okla
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
